NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials say 10 patients have died after a fire broke out in a hospital’s COVID-19 ward in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

An official told New Delhi Television on Saturday that around 17 patients were in the ward when the fire broke out. The remaining patients have been moved to a COVID-19 ward in another hospital, district collector Rajendra Bhosle said.

While the fire has since been brought under control, the cause was not immediately clear, he added, saying officials will carry out an investigation.

