ROME (AP) — In a story published Oct. 29, 2021, about President Joe Biden’s visit to the Vatican, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Swiss Guards wore red-plumed halberds. The feathers are on the guards’ helmets, not the halberd weapons they carry.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.