By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

McDonald’s reported stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter, boosted by larger orders and higher prices on the menu.

Revenue jumped 14% to $6.2 billion in the July-September period, the Chicago burger giant said Wednesday. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $6 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose 12.7% as coronavirus restrictions eased in most markets. Analysts had expected a 10% increase.

McDonald’s net income rose 22% to $2.1 billion for the quarter. Per-share earnings of $2.86 also beat analysts’ forecast of $2.46.

