CHICAGO (AP) — In an Oct. 25 story about the remains of one of serial killer John Wayne Gacy’s victims being identified, The Associated Press, relying on information from the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, erroneously reported that the family of Francis Wayne Alexander lived in North Carolina at the time Gacy was arrested in 1978. The family was living in New York on Long Island by that time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.