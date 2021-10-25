By TIM BOOTH

SEATTLE (AP) — Brian Johnson kicked a 33-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining in his NFL debut, and the New Orleans Saints capitalized on a series of Seattle mistakes for a 13-10 win over the Seahawks on Monday night.

Alvin Kamara carried the load for New Orleans and Jameis Winston made a handful of plays when needed, but the Saints escaped Seattle thanks largely to a series of blunders by the home team, led by backup quarterback Geno Smith.

Two of the Seahawks’ biggest mistakes came on New Orleans’ deciding drive when Seattle was flagged for roughing the passer and jumping offside on a long field-goal attempt. Both penalties gave New Orleans first downs, and Johnson’s field goal coming out of the 2-minute warning put the Saints ahead.

Johnson, a rookie from Virginia Tech, made an extra point and both field-goal tries, connecting from 21 yards in the first half.

Smith hit DK Metcalf for an 84-yard touchdown in the first quarter but went nowhere when the Seahawks had a final chance to tie or win. Smith was sacked on consecutive plays by Malcolm Jenkins and Demario Davis. On fourth-and-28, Smith was pressured again and his throw to Metcalf fell incomplete.

Smith went 12 of 22 for 167 yards and was sacked five times as Davis, Cameron Jordan and others made his night uncomfortable. He lost his second straight game starting in place of Russell Wilson, who injured his right middle finger in a defeat to the Rams three weeks ago and is out until at least mid-November.

Seattle has lost three straight for the first time since 2011 and fell to 0-3 at home.

Kamara finished with 10 catches for 128 yards and a 13-yard TD reception late in the first half. It was his fifth career regular-season game with double-digit receptions. He rushed for 51 yards.

Winston was 19 of 35 for 222 yards and added 43 yards rushing. He also made enough plays — thanks to Seattle penalties — to get the Saints in range for the winning field goal.

Seattle appeared to get a stop, but Marquise Blair was called for roughing the passer on a third-down sack after hitting Winston with the crown of his helmet. Kamara then sprinted past a blitz for 12 yards on third-and-10 and the Saints were in field-goal range.

Al Woods jumped offside as Johnson lined up for a 43-yard attempt, allowing New Orleans to burn another 90 seconds off the clock before Johnson made the shorter try.

Seattle’s Jason Myers missed a pair of field goal attempts from 44 and 53 yards — the second into the open end of the stadium after Smith took another costly sack. Myers made a 50-yarder.

Kamara had 21 touches on New Orleans’ 39 offensive plays in the first half. He was mostly ineffective on the ground, but Seattle couldn’t slow him down in the pass game. He already had 108 yards receiving by halftime.

Four of his receptions came on the final drive of the half when his 31-yard catch-and-run out of the backfield set up his 13-yard TD catch and a 10-7 halftime lead.

RING OF HONOR

Former Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor at halftime. Hasselbeck, who played for Seattle from 2001-10, held most of the team’s passing records until Wilson’s arrival and led the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl appearance.

INJURIES

New Orleans starting left guard Andrus Peat injured his shoulder in the first half. He briefly returned but left again late in the second quarter. … Blair appeared to injure his right knee late in the fourth quarter. He had major surgery on the knee early in the 2020 season.

UP NEXT

Saints: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Seahawks: Host Jacksonville on Sunday.

