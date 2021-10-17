The Associated Press

The Latest on Week 6 in the NFL (all times EDT):

12:15 p.m.

Tua Tagovailoa has thrown his second TD pass of the day to former college teammate Jaylen Waddle to give the Miami Dolphins a 20-17 lead early in the fourth quarter over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tagovailoa is making his first start in a month, returning from fractured ribs. He connected with Waddle on a 6-yard TD pass on the opening drive and a 2-yarder earlier in the fourth as the former Alabama stars have found a rhythm.

The go-ahead score came after the Jaguars were stopped on a fourth-and-1 from the Miami 9 when coach Urban Meyer bypassed a short field goal.

The winless Jags (0-5) have lost 20 consecutive games. The Dolphins (1-4) have dropped four straight headed into the NFL’s second game this season in London.

9:15 a.m.

Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence square off in London as the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars both try to halt losing streaks.

It’s the second and final NFL game in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the setting.

The temperature was 60 degrees Fahrenheit and no rain expected ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff local time.

It’s a home-away-from-home game for the Jags but there are fans of all stripes, wearing a variety of team jerseys.

One cheesehead was spotted wearing an Aaron Rodgers jersey.

