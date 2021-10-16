By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 13 Mississippi held off Tennessee 31-26 on Saturday night after Rebels coach Lane Kiffin was hit by a golf ball as Volunteers fans pelted the field with objects in the chaotic final minutes.

Ole Miss stopped Tennessee a yard shy of a first down on a fourth-and-24 pass with just over a minute left. After that play, and the review that confirmed the spot of the ball, Tennessee fans pelted the field with objects. Kiffin, who coached Tennessee in 2009, was hit by the golf ball. Tennessee’s cheerleaders, dance team and band were ordered out of the stadium and police cleared the student section.

Play resumed after about a 20-minute delay.

Matt Corral threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 195 yards for Mississippi (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference). Hendon Hooker threw for 233 yards and a touchdown and for Tennessee (4-3, 2-2) and ran for 108 yards and a score.

After play resumed, Tennessee’s Velus Jones returned a punt 40 yards to the Ole Miss 47. Hooker ran 14 yards, but was injured with 18 seconds to play. Joe Milton came off the bench to hit Walker Merrill for 12 yards to the 21. Milton spiked the ball, then misfired into the end zone, setting up the final play. Milton ran 13 yards on the final play and was pushed out of bounds at the 8 as time expired.

