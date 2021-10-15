Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion struck a mosque in southern Afghanistan during the weekly Friday prayer service typically attended by large crowds of worshippers, a Taliban spokesman said.

Bilal Karimi said the explosion targeted a mosque in the southern province of Kandahar, one week after a similar attack struck north of the country. He did not provide more details and said an investigation was ongoing.

