EDISON, N.J. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden campaigned Friday for Democrats in governors’ races in Virginia and New Jersey, saying “this election will set a course for a year from now” during her first political trip of her husband’s presidency.

Biden spoke at an early voting rally at Middlesex College in Edison, New Jersey, where Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is running against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, an ex-state Assembly member. She’s also hitting an event in suburban Richmond, Virginia, alongside Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor who is running to regain the post and facing a tighter race than expected against Republican Glenn Younkin, a businessman.

“We can’t get complacent. We have to get to work,” said the first lady, who was born in New Jersey and clapped on stage along to “It’s My Life,” by New Jersey icon and Biden supporter Jon Bon Jovi. The loudest applause of the event came when Biden joked, “Heck, today’s Friday. So go grab a beer and go vote.”

Democrats, eager to boost turnout for the off-year elections, dispatched the first lady to rally support in the Nov. 2 governors’ races. It marks the first time that Jill Biden has been back on the campaign trial since stumping for her husband in last year’s presidential campaign, and it underscores the political stakes for the White House.

In Virginia especially, which President Joe Biden won by a comfortable 10 percentage points last year, a defeat in the governor’s race could spell trouble for Democrats in the 2022 midterms, when control of Congress is at risk of flipping to Republicans. The president’s approval ratings have fallen to some of the lowest levels of his White House tenure amid congressional fights over infrastructure and voting rights.

Acknowledging the stakes, President Biden noted Friday to reporters while traveling in Connecticut that “everyone understandably reads off-year elections … might be a bellwether of what may happen. Sometimes that’s been right, sometimes that’s been wrong.”

McAuliffe said Biden would be coming to Virginia in the coming days, as will former President Barack Obama and Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate who has risen to national prominence.

In Jill Biden’s role as first lady, she has regularly traveled the country — including to reliably red states — to promote such issues as improving public education and community college, reopening schools amid the pandemic and urging people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

She has also continued to teach writing and English at Northern Virginia Community College, where she’s held a position since 2009 — the first first lady to leave the White House to log hours at a full-time job.

Tammy R. Vigil, a professor of media science at Boston University, said first ladies have routinely traveled to boost their party’s leading candidates since Laura Bush — who, like many presidential spouses, often had higher approval ratings than her husband — began frequently campaigning for key Republicans during midterms and other races.

“You get a lot more emotional bang for the buck,” said Vigil, author of a 2019 book on Melania Trump and Michelle Obama that details how a “new era” of first ladies have expanded their political influence. “You get the positivity of her favorability compared to her husband. You get her being able to talk about issues in different kinds of ways than an elected official might be able to. And you get a lot of that relatability factor.”

In his race, McAuliffe is counting on turnout from female voters, especially those in the suburbs, where Republican candidates saw their support wane during the Trump administration. Vigil said that is precisely “the constituency you bring the first lady in for.”

The first lady’s travels come as the president spent Friday in Connecticut promoting a massive spending plan that Democrats are trying to muscle through Congress despite deep divisions within their own ranks over the final price tag.

Also on Friday, the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said it had filed an ethics complaint against White House press secretary Jen Psaki for a comment she made about McAuliffe from the briefing room.

In response to a reporter’s question Thursday about Virginia’s election, Psaki said, “We’re going to do everything we can to help former Gov. McAuliffe, and we believe in the agenda he’s representing.”

After CREW filed its complaint, Psaki said in a CNN interview that she should have used the word “he” instead of “we” in response to the question. In a statement, Psaki said she would “choose my words more carefully moving forward.”

