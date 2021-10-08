WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Oct. 7, 2021, about the Pentagon’s plan for climate adaptation, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Defense Department since 2001 accounted for up to 80% of all U.S. energy consumption annually. The story should have said the Defense Department accounted for up to 80% of all U.S. government energy consumption annually.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.