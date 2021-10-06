ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area school district said Monday that law enforcement was responding to reports of an “active shooter situation” at a high school.

The Mansfield Independent School District said in a news release that Timberview High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

The district said that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices.

The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator.

