NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — In a story published September 23, 2021, about a woman studying to help fellow Rwandan amputees, The Associated Press used an inaccurate term to characterize her condition at age 12. The woman used a wheelchair for independent mobility. She was not dependent upon one.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.