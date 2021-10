WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published October 4, 2021, about a trove of leaked financial data, a photo caption erroneously identified Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as one of 330 current and former politicians who benefitted from secret accounts. The report identified Khan’s associates as beneficiaries, but not Khan himself.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.