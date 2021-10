PARIS (AP) — In a story published October 3, 2021, about sex abuse in France’s Catholic Church, The Associated Press erroneously stated the total number of priests and church people in France since the 1950s that was cited by commission president Jean-Marc Sauvé. It was 115,000 priests and church people, not 11,500.

