By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is out of the starting lineup for Saturday’s key Southeastern Conference game against No. 8 Arkansas because of a right lat injury.

Stetson Bennett is making his second start of the season.

Daniels’ injury was not expected to keep him from playing. Coach Kirby Smart described the injury as Grade 1, the mildest grade, in an interview with ESPN on Friday.

Daniels is in uniform and participated in pregame warmups, but Bennett took snaps with the first-team offense. Freshman Carson Beck worked with the second team. It was a possible indication Daniels would not be available in a backup role.

This is the second missed start of the season for Daniels. An oblique injury kept the junior from playing in the Bulldogs’ 56-7 win over UAB on Sept. 11. Bennett made the start and Daniels returned the following week for a 43-10 win over South Carolina.

KJ Jefferson is starting at quarterback for Arkansas after missing most of the second half of last week’s win over Texas A&M with a bruised knee. Jefferson returned for the final drive.

