WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Gov. Jim Justice, R-W.Va.; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; White House adviser Cedric Richmond.

