BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A fire broke out Friday morning at a hospital in Romania’s port city of Constanta, leaving an unspecified number of people dead, authorities said.

Evacuation efforts are underway at the site of the blaze at Constanta’s Hospital for Infectious Diseases as emergency services race to evacuate patients and staff.

“We confirm that there are dead people,” the health ministry said in a statement, adding that more details will be given at a news conference at an unspecified time.

The health ministry said that 113 patients were in the medical unit of the hospital, 10 of whom were intensive care unit patients.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.