NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In a story published September 30, 2021, about possible unionization of new Ford factories in the South, The Associated Press erroneously reported that auto manufacturing workers in Tennessee make an average of $19 per hour. The $19 per hour figure is for all production workers in the state, in all industries.

