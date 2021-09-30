By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia says it is kicking out seven United Nations officials and accuses them of “meddling in the internal affairs of the country,” as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of its Tigray region.

A foreign ministry statement on Thursday said the officials must leave Ethiopia within 72 hours. They include five people with the U.N. humanitarian agency, one with the U.N. human rights office and the UNICEF representative in the country. The statement did not give details of their alleged interference.

A spokesman for the U.N. humanitarian agency did not immediately comment. The spokeswoman for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a request for details.

