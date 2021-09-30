MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A boy was shot and wounded Thursday at a school in Memphis, Tennessee, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at Cummings School, Memphis police said in a statement. The school includes grades kindergarten through eighth, according to its website.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and authorities said they are looking for a second boy who they believe to be the shooter. They did not release the ages of either one.

Shelby County Schools said in a statement that the school was placed on lockdown and that parents have been notified.

Students and faculty were being moved from the school to a staging area, police said.

Photos and video from the scene showed dozens of police cars outside the school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.