By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister complained Tuesday about the delay in the launch of European Union membership negotiations with his country, saying Bulgaria’s veto was holding the process hostage.

Edi Rama spoke at a news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is on a regional tour ahead of an EU-Western Balkans summit on Oct. 6.

Rama called Albania’s situation “absurd,” noting that Bulgaria is blocking the start of talks with North Macedonia and as a result is also holding up Albania.

The western Balkan countries — Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia — are at different stages on the EU membership path. Recent factors that delayed their progress include the bloc’s stalled interest in enlargement and years of diplomatic turmoil over Brexit.

Albania and North Macedonia have both fulfilled the criteria for beginning membership negotiations, but EU member Bulgaria opposes North Macedonia’s membership, citing a bilateral dispute over history and national identity. Since the two countries’ bids are linked and launching accession talks requires unanimous approval from all 27 EU nations, the veto has also prevented Albania from moving forward.

Von der Leyen pledged to try to persuade EU countries to hold inter-governmental conferences with Albania and North Macedonia this year. Senior officials from the United States have also warned that Western adversaries would continue to gain influence in the region, if the dispute remains unresolved.

“We’ve asked a lot of you, and you have delivered. We will do everything to overcome the hurdles we have at the moment that should not hinder the enlargement process,” von der Leyen said.

“I really want to bring this process forward so that we can start before the end of the year,” she said.

Von der Leyen said the EU is focused on mobilizing 9 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in projects and potentially raising investment of up to 20 billion euros ($23.5 billion) in 2021-2027 for the Western Balkans and the region’s 18 million people.

The bloc has secured half a billion euros ($585 million) this year for projects in the Western Balkans, and it is looking to find another 600 million euros ($700 million).

One of Europe’s youngest nations, North Macedonia spent years in a dispute with Greece that prevented it from joining the European Union and NATO. The country’s path toward joining the club is now blocked by Bulgaria.

The government in Sofia wants North Macedonia to formally recognize that its language has Bulgarian roots and to stamp out what it says is anti-Bulgarian rhetoric.

Von der Leyen also traveled to North Macedonia on Tuesday and is scheduled to visit other Western Balkan countries later in the week.

“The future of North Macedonia is in the European Union. We want you by our side,” von der Leyen said during a news conference with North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. “Now, it’s on the European Union to deliver.”

Zaev said any continuation of the blockage is damaging the EU’s credibility.

“We took all necessary steps and we made all required reforms,” he said. “We’ll take the additional acceptable steps to unlock EU’s enlargement and we expect that Bulgaria will unlock this process.”

Samuel Petrequin contributed to this report from Brussels.

