WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Manchin.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; Dr. James Versalovic, pathologist-in-chief at Texas Children’s Hospital; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Murthy, Sanders, Manchin.

“Fox News Sunday” — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; Gov. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.

