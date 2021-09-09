By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens listed running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters as limited in practice Thursday, and ESPN later reported each player had a torn ACL.

ESPN cited unidentified sources in its report. Losing Edwards would be another major blow to Baltimore’s backfield after the Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury in their final preseason game. Running back Justice Hill went on injured reserve this week.

The team’s next media availability is Friday, but Edwards and Peters were on the injury report with knee injuries. Veteran running back Devonta Freeman is joining Baltimore’s practice squad, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Baltimore opens its season Monday night at Las Vegas.

The Ravens led the NFL in rushing last season, when Dobbins and Edwards combined for 1,528 yards on the ground. Baltimore signed running back Le’Veon Bell to the practice squad this week and signed Trenton Cannon to the active roster.

It’s possible that Baltimore’s top running back for Monday’s game could be Ty’Son Williams, who was on the practice squad last year and has never had a carry in a regular-season game.

Peters started 14 games in 2020, his first full season with the Ravens. He had four interceptions, bringing his career total to 31.

Coach John Harbaugh did talk to reporters earlier Thursday and discussed the decision to bring Bell aboard.

“Obviously, we played against him so many times and in so many highly competitive (and) emotional games,” Harbaugh said. “It was fun to have him in for the workout. He had a good workout. Practiced yesterday — he did a good job. So yes, we’ll have a process with him. He’s excited. He’s learning, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Freeman played five games last season for Buffalo after six seasons with Atlanta. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2015 and 2016.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.