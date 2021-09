BEIRUT (AP) — In a story published September 7, 2021, about Syrian refugees, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Sweden earlier this year started revoking the residency permits of some Syrian refugees. Sweden has said it would no longer provide all Syrians asylum-seekers with automatic residency.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.