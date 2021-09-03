By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — After he was ejected, Chicago Cubs bench coach Andy Green contemplated how he might pass along his fine to manager David Ross or president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.

“It’ll probably fall to me though, truth be told,” a grinning Green said.

Green took over as manager after Ross and Hoyer tested positive for COVID-19, but he was thrown out in the sixth inning of Chicago’s 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Michael Hermosillo homered and drove in three runs, leading the Cubs to their fourth consecutive win. Frank Schwindel also connected, and Ian Happ had three more hits on a wet afternoon at Wrigley Field.

A spokesman for the team said Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine in isolation. Both are vaccinated.

Green, who is in his second season on the job, is running the team while Ross is away. But Green was ejected by Tom Hallion after he went out to second hoping to convince the umpires to review Kevin Newman’s slide on a potential double play.

Green wasn’t sure who managed the team after he was thrown out. He guessed pitching coach Tommy Hottovy.

“I didn’t stick around to find out. … At this point in time, your guess is as good as mine,” he said.

Anthony Alford hit two long home runs for last-place Pittsburgh, which dropped its fourth straight game. Hoy Park also went deep.

“Eventually, I’m going to get hot,” Alford said. “The biggest thing is just swing decision and not missing the pitches that’s in the zone.”

The Pirates trailed 5-0 after four innings, but Alford capped a three-run sixth with a tying two-run homer — a massive drive to a green roof in center that chased Alec Mills. Alford has four homers this year and seven for his career after his first multihomer game.

“This guy’s really strong,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “When he hits it, it goes a long way. I think comfort and confidence plays a part in that.”

Schwindel got the lead back for the Cubs with a one-out drive in the bottom half on a 3-0 pitch from Shelby Miller (0-1). Schwindel also singled in Hermosillo in the second.

Trevor Megill (1-0), Codi Heuer and Rowan Wick combined for 3 1/3 hitless innings after Mills departed. Megill got four outs for his first major league win, and Rowan Wick struck out the side in the ninth for his second save.

Megill was forced to switch gloves before the start of the seventh.

“I think the color of it was too close to white for that crew,” Green said. “There’s some latitude in that rule.”

Hermosillo helped Chicago get off to a fast start with a two-run single with two outs in the second. He led off the fourth with his third homer, a drive to left-center against Steven Brault.

Happ singled in the third, doubled in the fifth and singled again in the seventh. The switch hitter is batting .342 (25 for 73) in his last 20 games, raising his average to .208 after a rough start to the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: INF David Bote (sprained right ankle) ran the bases before the game.

UP NEXT

Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.43 ERA) pitches Saturday for the Cubs. Hendricks was hit hard in his last start, allowing eight runs in 4 2/3 innings in a 13-1 loss to the White Sox last weekend. The Pirates have not announced a starter.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.