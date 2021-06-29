By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon after she stopped playing her first-round match because of a leg injury on Tuesday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was serving in the fifth game at Centre Court when she lost her footing near the baseline.

Williams took a medical timeout and tried to continue playing. But with tears in her eyes, the 39-year-old American dropped to her knees, then walked to the net to shake hands with her opponent, Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

AP Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.

