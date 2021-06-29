In a story June 24, 2021, about the coronavirus in the U.S., The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in May and the percentage of them who had been vaccinated. According to government data, more than 107,000 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 that month, not more than 853,000. That means about 1.1% of them had been vaccinated, not 0.1%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.