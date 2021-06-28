MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Enrique weakened into a tropical storm Monday as it moved away from the coastal shoulder of southwestern Mexico, having passed by just off shore while sweeping the coast with heavy rains and winds.

Enrique moved past the Cabo Corrientes bulge during the night, and slowed slightly as it headed toward a possible run at the southern end of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula as a tropical storm by midweek.

Enrique’s maximum sustained winds were down to 70 mph (110 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

“Additional weakening is forecast over the next few days, but Enrique could still be a tropical storm as it approaches the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula by Wednesday,” the center said.

At midafternoon Monday, the storm’s core was about 105 miles (170 kilometers) west-northwest of Cabo Corrientes — the bulge on the coast south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving northwest at 6 mph (9 kph).

The hurricane center said Enrique could drop 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain, with isolated maximums of 18 inches (45 centimeters), over Colima state and coastal sections of the states of Jalisco, Michoacan and northern Guerrero.

Enrique was the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.