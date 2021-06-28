MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Enrique weakened into a tropical storm Monday as it moved away from the coastal shoulder of southwestern Mexico, having passed by just off shore while sweeping the coast with heavy rains and winds.

Enrique moved past the Cabo Corrientes bulge during the night, and slowed slightly as it headed toward a possible run at the southern end of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula as a tropical storm by midweek.

Enrique’s maximum sustained winds were down to 65 mph (100 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

“Additional weakening is forecast over the next few days, but Enrique could still be a tropical storm as it approaches the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula by Wednesday,” the center said.

Monday evening, the storm’s core was about 110 miles (175 kilometers) west-northwest of Cabo Corrientes — the bulge on the coast south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving northwest at 6 mph (9 kph).

Enrique was the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.