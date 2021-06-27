By MICHAL DWOJAK

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle reliever Hector Santiago was ejected after he was checked by the umpires as part of baseball’s new sticky substance protocols, and the Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Sunday in the resumption of a suspended game.

Santiago was stopped as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been thrown out.

The 33-year-old left-hander became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance procedure. Major league umpires last week started regular checks of all pitchers for sticky substances used to get a better grip on the balls, but can also increase the spin of the balls and make hitting them more difficult.

Taylor Trammell homered twice for Seattle, which improved to 10-2 in its last 12 games. Paul Sewald got one out for the win, and Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for his seventh save.

The White Sox lost AL MVP José Abreu when he was hit on his left knee by a pitch in the sixth. The team announced the first baseman had a bruised left knee and X-rays were negative.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.