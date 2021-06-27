By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Belgium held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and defeated defending champion Portugal 1-0 Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

Thorgan Hazard scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute with a swerving shot from outside the area that left Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patrício wrong-footed and late to swat the ball away.

Belgium will next face Italy in the quarterfinals on Friday in Munich.

Ronaldo stayed one goal away from becoming the all-time men’s top scorer in international soccer. He is tied with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109 goals.

Belgium played most of the second half without Kevin De Bruyne, who had to be substituted after being tackled from behind.

Portugal had several good chances to equalize late in the match, including a header by Rúben Dias saved by Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and a shot by Raphael Guerreiro that hit the post.

While Portugal’s run for a second consecutive European title ended, Belgium stayed on track to finally lift a major trophy for the first time. The Belgians lost in the European Championship final in 1980 and finished third three years ago at the World Cup for their best finish at that tournament.

The top-ranked Red Devils have won all four matches so far at Euro 2020 and won all 10 qualifiers for the tournament. The team is unbeaten in 13 consecutive matches in all competitions, since a loss to England last year in the Nations League.

