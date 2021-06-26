By The Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. track and field Olympic trials (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

Rai Benjamin won the 400-meter hurdles at the Olympic track and field trials Saturday, earning a spot on the team for the Tokyo Games.

Benjamin, the silver medalist in the event at the 2019 world championships in Qatar, set a meet record with a finish in 46.83 seconds. It was also a personal best and gave him the world-leading time this season.

Rai Benjamin’s finish was just off Kevin Young’s 1992 world record of 46.78. Tokyo will mark his Olympic debut.

Also making the team was Kenny Selmon, who finished second in 48.08 and David Kendziera, who was third in 48.38 at Oregon’s Hayward Field.

___

6:45 p.m.

Maggie Malone won the javelin at the track and field trials to earn a spot on the U.S. team at the Tokyo Games.

Malone set a meet record with a throw of 208 feet, 4 inches at Oregon’s Hayward Field on Saturday. It will be her second Olympics. She was on the 2016 team and finished 25th in the event.

Kara Winger made her fourth Olympic team with a throw of 201-8. Avione Allgood-Whetstone finished third at 193-4 but she does not have the Olympic standard.

___

5 p.m.

DeAnna Price bested her own American record in the hammer throw and secured a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for Tokyo.

Price set the record at 263 feet, 6 inches. She became the first American woman with a throw over 80 meters (80.31) and just the seventh overall to throw that far.

She beat her own American record twice during the Olympic track and field trials on a steamy Saturday at Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Also securing a spot on the team for Tokyo was runner-up Brook Anderson, with a throw of 255 feet, and third-place finisher Gwendolyn Berry, with a throw of 241-2. It is Berry’s second Olympics.

It is also Price’s second Olympic team. She finished eighth in 2016 in Brazil. Since then, she won the gold at the 2019 world championships in Doha and is considered among the favorites heading in Japan.

___

10:55 a.m.

Emily Sisson won the 10,000 meters at the Olympic trials in a race that was moved to earlier in the day to avoid the extreme heat.

Wearing sunglasses, Sisson pushed the pace early and no one could keep up as she finished in a trials-record time of 31 minutes, 3.82 seconds.

Sisson is headed to the Tokyo Games after not qualifying during the marathon trials in February 2020 on a cool day in Atlanta.

In the heat, she earned her place. Karissa Schweizer was second. She’s now qualified in both the 10,000 and 5,000 meters. Alicia Monson took third.

The temperature at the start of the race was 85 degrees (29.4 Celsius). It was supposed to held in the early evening when the temperature was expected to reach 102 degrees (38.9). There was a water table set up on the track for the athletes.

The runners stayed cool before the race any way they could. They wore ice vests, poured water over their necks and remained in the shade as long as possible.

___

9 a.m.

Race walker Robyn Stevens made her first Olympic team at age 38, finishing the 20-kilometer course in 1 hour, 35 minutes, 13 seconds at the U.S. track and field trials.

Stevens retired from the sport in 2004 but returned five years ago.

Nick Christie won the men’s event in 1:30.48 in 70-degree weather.

Organizers moved the race up by two hours, to a 7 a.m. start, to beat the heat. Saturday’s forecast high is 102. The women’s 10,000-meter final was also pushed to an earlier start.

There are seven finals scheduled for Hayward Field this afternoon. Among those in action will be hammer thrower Gwen Berry and sprinters Allyson Felix and Noah Lyles in the 200 meters.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.