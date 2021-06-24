MIAMI (AP) — A partial building collapse in Miami caused a massive response early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, according to a tweet from the department’s account.

“Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT (Technical Rescue Teams) are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments,” the tweet said.

The department has not yet said what may have caused the collapse near 88th Street and Collins Avenue. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

