BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have hired Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to be their new coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

The hiring was first reported by ESPN.

Udoka, 43, spent seven years on Gregg Popovich’s staff in San Antonio, including the 2013-14 season, when the Spurs won the NBA title. He joined the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019 and was with the Nets last year.

Udoka replaces Brad Stevens, who stepped away from the bench and into the front office when Danny Ainge retired this month.

