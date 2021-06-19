ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say they have arrested one of their colleagues in Athens for 11 robberies at gas stations.

The robberies took place between April 9 and early Saturday, a police announcement said.

The policeman was arrested early Saturday and was immediately suspended from his duties, police said. They gave no details about the robberies or the circumstances of his arrest.

The policeman is still being questioned, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.