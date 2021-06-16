By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom was pulled from a second straight start with an arm injury, this time leaving after three perfect innings with right shoulder soreness, but the New York Mets bullpen stepped up to finish a three-hitter in a 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

One start after being pulled from a gem against San Diego with flexor tendinitis in his right arm, deGrom went directly down the clubhouse tunnel after finishing the third against the Cubs. New York announced that he had an issue with his shoulder moments later.

DeGrom apeared to grimace after a third-inning pitch to Eric Sogard. He threw 51 pitches, the last a 99 mph fastball to strike out pitcher Robert Stock, his eighth punchout out of nine hitters.

DeGrom said initial tests ruled out a serious issue, but he planned to get imaging and more observation Thursday.

The right-hander lowered his ERA to 0.54. He’s the first pitcher since at least 1901 with at least eight strikeouts over three perfect innings to start a game, according to STATS.

DeGrom also delivered an RBI single in the second inning, giving him six RBIs compared to four earned runs allowed this season. He’s hitting .423.

The right-hander left an outing Friday night against the Padres after throwing one-hit ball over six scoreless innings with the flexor issue. He had an MRI the next day that revealed no damage and conducted his usual between-start routine.

Sean Reid-Foley (2-0) relieved deGrom and earned the win after allowing one run over two innings. Anthony Rizzo ended the bid for a combined perfect game or no-hitter by homering with one out in the fourth.

Kevin Pillar opened the scoring with an RBI double off Stock (0-1) in the second and homered in the fifth. Dominic Smith hit a one-out solo homer in the third and added a run-scoring grounder in the fourth immediately after Francisco Lindor drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Cubs stranded two runners each in the fourth and sixth against Reid-Foley and Aaron Loup before collecting two hits, including Rafael Ortega’s two-run homer, off Drew Smith in the ninth. Edwin Díaz entered and retired pinch-hitter Willson Contreras on a flyout to center for his 14th save.

Stock, who was recalled from Triple-A Iowa prior to the game, allowed five runs, four hits and six walks while striking out three in his first big league start.

VILLAR’S VARIED EVENING

Jonathan Villar had an eventful evening for the Mets. In the first inning, Villar stole second but was hit on the left ear by a throw from Cubs catcher Jose Lobaton. Villar remained on the ground for a few minutes but stayed in the game.

In the sixth, Villar was charged with throwing errors on back-to-back grounders by Javier Baez and Ian Happ. Villar backhanded both in-between hops but bounced the throws to first baseman Pete Alonso.

TAKING STOCK

With the Cubs’ bench short due to Kris Bryant’s hand injury, Stock batted for himself even with Cory Abbott warming in the top of the fifth. Stock, who never batted in the bigs prior to his third-inning strikeout against deGrom, worked the count full against Reid-Foley before flying out to the warning track in center field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: IF/OF Kris Bryant (right hand), who exited Tuesday’s game one inning after he was hit by Taijuan Walker’s pitch, did not play. Manager David Ross said before the game Bryant felt better and was expected to take swings in the batting cage. … RHP Dillon Maples (right triceps) was placed on the 10-day IL. … C P.J. Higgins (right forearm strain) was shifted to the 60-day IL to make room for Stock. Ross said tests revealed a significant injury for Higgins, who was hurt while making a throw against the San Diego Padres on June 9.

Mets: RHP Miguel Castro (stiff neck) pitched for the first time since Friday and tossed a hitless seventh. … RF Michael Conforto (right hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse and went 1 for 3. Conforto was injured May 16. … RHP Dellin Betances (right shoulder impingement) gave up five runs while recording just one out Wednesday afternoon in his second rehab appearance for Class A St. Lucie.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (8-4, 4.46 ERA) will look to extend his career-long winning streak to seven starts in the series finale.

Mets: RHP Marcus Stroman (6-4, 2.23 ERA) has thrown at least six innings in seven consecutive starts, the longest stretch of his career.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

