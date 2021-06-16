NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published June 15, 2021, about a book deal for Jared Kushner, The Associated Press erroneously reported that thousands of Simon & Schuster employees and authors had signed a letter protesting a book deal for former Vice President Mike Pence. The letter was signed by hundreds of Simon & Schuster employees, and thousands from outside the company.

