WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Blinken; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser on coronavirus response.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Blinken; Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

