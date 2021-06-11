By The Associated Press

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Russia winger Andrey Mostovoy has become the first player to be cut from a team at this year’s European Championship because of the coronavirus.

The team says on Twitter that “in connection with an unfavorable result of PCR testing” for the virus Mostovoy has been replaced with defender Roman Evgeniev.

The announcement comes a day before Russia plays Belgium in St. Petersburg in its opening Euro 2020 match.

Mostovoy made his debut for Russia last year and played eight of the team’s last 11 games. He has played mostly as a substitute. Evgeniev’s only appearance for his country was in a 5-0 loss to Serbia last year.

Sweden and Spain have both reported positive results from coronavirus tests but haven’t yet opted to replace the affected players.

___

The biggest soccer tournament of the coronavirus-era is about to get started.

The first match of the European Championship will kick off at 1900 GMT in Rome when Italy plays Turkey in Group A. And there will be about 16,000 fans in the stadium.

Euro 2020 was supposed to start last year on June 12. The tournament was postponed for almost exactly one year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The final is now set for July 11 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Much of the schedule for the postponed tournament remains the same as last year but some changes in venues have been made. The 51 matches will be played in 11 cities around the continent. Rome and London will be joined by Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, Munich, Seville and St. Petersburg.

___

