BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — In a story June 8, 2021, about the death of civil rights activist Martha White, The Associated Press erroneously reported she was 23 when she helped launch a bus boycott in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. White, who was born April 2, 1922, was 31 at the time of the June 1953 bus boycott.

