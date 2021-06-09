LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prince Harry took a break from paternity leave to “spread the news” about his Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that the Invictus Games will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2023. The event — started by Harry in 2014 — is an athletic competition for wounded, sick, and injured veterans and armed forces members.

“It’s time to spread the news,” he said. “Something big is coming to Germany.”

Harry and his wife, Meghan, welcomed their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, last week in California. The couple had their first child, Archie Harrison, in 2019.

After Harry’s brief message, the video showed footage of a man running through the streets before entering a stadium in Düsseldorf. The video then showed the event dates from Sept. 9-16.

Harry is bringing the Invictus Games back after he had to cancel the event in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The games were also postponed this year.

The Invictus Games will return in the Hague, Netherlands, from April 16-22 in 2022, before it heads to Germany the following year.

