By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Davies allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, Anthony Rizzo homered and drove in four runs, and Patrick Wisdom went deep again for the Chicago Cubs as they defeated the San Diego Padres 7-1 Tuesday night.

Willson Contreras also homered for the Cubs, who have beaten the Padres four times in five games in a span of nine days. Chicago swept the Padres at Wrigley Field last week, when Wisdom homered three times, including twice in the first game. San Diego won the opener of this series 9-4 on Monday night.

Wisdom was chosen the NL player of the week on Monday after hitting six homers with nine RBIs. He has eight homers in 15 games since being promoted from Triple-A Iowa on May 25.

Davies (3-3) was brilliant in shutting down the Padres for six innings. He allowed just a single to Fernando Tatis Jr. in the fourth inning, struck out four and walked two. The right-hander pitched for San Diego in 2020 before being traded to Chicago on Dec. 29 in the deal that sent Yu Darvish to the Padres.

Davies improved to 5-0 in his career against San Diego.

Contreras started the power display with a solo shot off Dinelson Lamet (1-1) with one out in the fourth, his 10th.

Rizzo’s two-run double chased Lamet with no outs in the sixth and he was aboard for Wisdom’s two-run homer to left off Miguel Diaz for a 5-0 lead. Lamet allowed singles to Joc Pederson and Kris Bryant ahead of Rizzo’s double.

Rizzo homered to left-center off Nabil Crismatt with two outs in the seventh, two batters after Pederson beat the shift with an opposite-field double to left. It was Rizzo’s sixth.

Rizzo played 49 games with the Padres as a rookie in 2011 before being traded to Chicago the following offseason.

Lamet went a season-best five-plus innings, allowing four runs and four hits while striking out six and walking one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Placed RHP Adbert Alzolay on the 10-day injured list with a blister on his right middle finger and recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from Triple-A Iowa. Also, RHP Alec Mills (lower back strain) was activated from the 10-day IL and RHP Cory Abbott was optioned to Iowa.

Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler said Gold Glove CF Trent Grisham, on the IL with a bruised left heel since May 24, will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso in the next few days.

UP NEXT

The three-game series concludes Wednesday with a marquee matchup between Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (5-6, 5.26 ERA) and Darvish (6-1, 2.25), who finished second in NL Cy Young Award voting for Chicago in 2020.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.