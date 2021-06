CINCINNATI (AP) — In a story June 7, 2021, about the polio era compared to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Associated Press erroneously spelled the name of Joaniko Kohchi, director of the Institute for Parenting at Adelphi University. It is Kohchi, not Kochi.

