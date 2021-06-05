By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Favorite Essential Quality has crossed the finish line first in the Belmont Stakes, giving trainer Brad Cox his first victory in a Triple Crown race. Essential Quality passed early leader Hot Rod Charlie around the final turn and held on to win the 1 1/2-mile $1 million race.

