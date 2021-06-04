MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In a story published June 3, 2021, about the death of a man during an arrest attempt that day in Minneapolis, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Daunte Wright was fatally shot in April by former Brooklyn Park Officer Kim Potter in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park. Wright was shot in Brooklyn Center and Potter was a Brooklyn Center officer.

