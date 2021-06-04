WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published June 3, 2021, The Associated Press reported that former President Donald Trump has given credence to a conspiracy theory that he could somehow be reinstated into the presidency in August. The story should have made clear that Republican Sen. Rick Scott, who told a reporter that he had not discussed the reinstated-in-August claim with Trump, did not refer to it as the “August conspiracy.”

