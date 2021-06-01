By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democrat Melanie Stansbury has won election to Congress for New Mexico to fill a vacant seat previously held by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

Stanbury prevailed Tuesday in a four-way race after campaigning in support of major initiatives of the Biden administration. Her victory shores up the Democratic majority in Congress ahead of 2022 midterm elections.

Stansbury defeated third-term Republican state Sen. Mark Moores to fill an Albuquerque-based seat that has been held by Democrats since 2009.

Her victory preserves an all-female House delegation for the state.

Libertarian nominee Chris Manning and independent Aubrey Dunn Jr. campaigned unsuccessfully for the vacant 1st Congressional District seat.

___

Lee reported from Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.