COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — In a story May 31, 2021, about Denmark allegedly enabling the United States to eavesdrop on European political leaders and officials, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the name of the setup was “Operation Dunhammer.” It was the investigation by Denmark’s foreign intelligence service to look into whether the National Security Agency was misusing their cooperation to spy on allies that was called “Operation Dunhammer.”

