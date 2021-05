WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story May 27, 2021, about the Senate filibuster, The Associated Press erroneously reported that South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond was a Republican when he spoke for more than 24 hours against the 1957 Civil Right Act. Thurmond was a Democrat at that time.

