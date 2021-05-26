WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story May 25, 2021, about the use of recently expired U.S. passports, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Americans whose passports expired on or after Jan. 1, 2021, can use the document to return to the United States until Dec. 31. The rule change allows Americans whose passports expired on or after Jan. 1, 2020, to use the document to return to the United States until Dec. 31.

